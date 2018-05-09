The life of a baker can be solitary, from the pre-dawn trip to the shop to working the dough before the rest of the world rises,

At Mademoiselle Patisserie, which has opened on North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue this week, owner and baker Michelle Gillette Kelly has taken a measure of loneliness out of the process: She prepares all of her breads, croissants, pastries, cookies and tarts on a table in the front window of her new French-style patiserrie.

About a year ago, Gillette Kelly closed Ms. Michelle's Urban Gourmet, a gluten-free-focused bakery she owned in Bayport, and late last year began the process of taking over the North Ocean Avenue space next to Catch Oyster Bar. Her new bakery is petite, tidy and bright, with checkerboard floors, a counter with metal stools, and plenty of the gluten-free pastries she's known for, from blueberry muffins to giant scones to multiple flavors of macarons Kelly also bakes savory tarts and quiche.

Sample prices are $2.75 for a muffin, $3 for a baguette and $16 for a half-dozen macarons. Coffee and espresso are made with beans from the French company Malongo.

Mademoiselle Patiserrie is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,Tuesday to Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

61 Ocean Ave., Patchogue. 631-627-8500. mademoiselleofpatchogue.com.