The Hamptons and the North Fork are getting to uncork the high season for restaurants.

A new French restaurant, Maison Vivienne, is slated to open in Southampton by Memorial Day; landmark Claudio’s in Greenport, under new ownership, has the same start date; and Harbor Bistro in East Hampton returns to its waterfront site on April 19.

Maison Vivienne will move into the vintage downtown Southampton address that has housed a series of restaurants, including Kozu, Nammos, Nello Summertimes, and, for many years, The Post House.

The chef is Wolfgang Ban, formerly executive chef to Austria’s ambassador to the United Nations. Svitlana Flom, founder of the food and décor website Art de Fete, is the owner, and Allan Basaran, formerly of Nello, is general manager and partner.

Diners should expect dishes such as roast chicken and bone-in rib steak, or cote de boeuf; charred hearts of escarole; grilled langoustines; Nicoise salad; and clafoutis, a traditional cherry dessert

Appetizers will be in the $15 to $25 range; main courses, $25 to $45; and desserts, $12 to $15.

Maison Vivienne, 136 Main St., Southampton, 631-500-9276.

In Greenport, Claudio’s, the waterfront landmark in business since 1870, was cited the longest-running, same-family owned restaurant in the country. It’s also expected to unveil under new owners by Memorial Day.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Claudio family sold the restaurant in March to a group that includes high-profile attorney Perry Weitz and his son, David, formerly a Tishman Speyer analyst. It will be managed by Tora Matsuoka, an East End veteran who co-owns Sen in Sag Harbor.

No major changes are expected initially at the seafood-centric restaurant, or its offsprings, Claudio’s Clam Bar and Crabby Jerry’s, which also overlook Greenport Harbor.

Claudio’s is at 111 Main St., Greenport, 631-477-0627, claudios.com

Opening for its 13th season on April 19 is Harbor Bistro, the popular waterfront, New American spot. Diners will find fare such as charred tuna tostadas, pistachio-crusted swordfish, kataifi-lobster bundles, and orecchiette pasta with clams.

Harbor Bistro is at 313 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Rd., East Hampton, 631-324-7300, harborbistro.net