Raay-Nor's “famous chicken” is back on Long Island – in a pop-up from June 1 to 15 at Maliblue Oyster Bar in Lido Beach.

Fans of Raay-Nor's, the Baldwin landmark that served customers from 1949 until the mid-aughts, can again crunch into the roadside joint’s Southern fried chicken, along with waistline-threatening biscuits, ham steak and pecan pie.

To kick off the reboot, guests can order a piece of chicken for 50 cents and a slice of pie for 25 cents, prices that recall the restaurant’s 1950s heyday, but only from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Thereafter a fried chicken dinner with warm biscuits, a corn fritter, candied yam and green salad will set you back $15.95. Add a dollar for “Chicken Maryland,” topped with creamy white gravy and bacon. You can also get a broiled half chicken for $14.95.

Butch Yamali, president of the Dover Group, which owns Maliblue, said that during last summer’s two-week Raay-Nor's revival, the eatery sold almost 8,000 orders and a total of 30,000 pieces of chicken.

“People at the mall were grabbing my arm and saying, ‘When are you going to bring back Raay-Nor's?’” Yamali said.

Diners can also order chicken potpie ($13.95), and for dessert, deep dish, apple or blueberry pie ($5) from an authentic-looking Raay-Nor's menu.

Maliblue Oyster Bar is at 1500 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-442-2799, maliblueoysterbar.com.