The shopping season post-Black Friday and post-Cyber Monday is here. That means looking for deals, finding the ideal gift, and a lot of moving around. So — pit stops.

Here are some eateries in or near a quartet of Long Island’s major malls where you can nourish yourself for the marathon ahead.

ROOSEVELT FIELD

Garden City

Bobby’s Burger Palace (516-877-7777, east entrance near Neiman Marcus) refers to celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Plenty of good burger choices, including the “crunchburger” capped with American cheese and potato chips, and the blue cheese burger with blue cheese and bacon, lettuce tomato. Superior milkshakes. $

Grand Lux Cafe (516-741-0096, near J.C. Penney) has variety, from burgers and sandwiches to Thai spring rolls and eggplant Parmesan fritters, a quesadilla to a tuna poke taco. $-$$

The Capital Grille (516-746-1675, near the movie theater) is where you’ll spend the money saved from bargain hunting. It’s a dependable steakhouse, from the shellfish platter to the dry aged porterhouse. $$$

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS

Huntington Station

BRIO Tuscan Grille (631-479-3816, facing Route 110) is an easygoing Italian spot, with tasty lasagna, bruschetta, chicken Milanese and more. $$-$$$

Panera Bread (631-424-0060, south end of mall) is a branch in the dependable chain for sandwiches, soups, salads. $-$$

Rincon Criollo (631-271-2277, 16 W. Jericho Tpke., north of the mall) brings the flavors of Cuba including savory ham croquettes, fried grouper, roasted pork. $$

SMITH HAVEN MALL

Lake Grove

The Cheesecake Factory (631-361-6600, near Barnes & Noble) offers the chain’s popular salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, and many slices of cheesecake. $$

Zan’s Kosher Delicatessen (631-979-8770, 135 Alexander Ave.) stars with all the deli classics, from matzo ball soup and stuffed cabbage to generously stuffed sandwiches and burgers, wraps and omelets. $$

P.F. Chang’s (631-982-4200, near J.C. Penney) sends out Asian fare, from lettuce wraps and kung pao chicken to sushi and dim sum, pad Thai to lo mein. $$

BROADWAY COMMONS

Hicksville

Trullo d’Oro (516-737-0679, 294 N. Broadway, north of the mall) is a fine Italian restaurant, especially for pastas. $$-$$$

Buffalo Wild Wings (516-937-9453, next to Target) is where you go for lotsa wings, chicken tenders, chili cheese fries and the like. $

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels (516-938-2409, near Kids Foot Locker) specializes in the savory and the sweet, with toppings and dips. $