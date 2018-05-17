TODAY'S PAPER
Maple Tree BBQ Smokehouse in Riverhead and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Smoked brisket and pastrami, paired with "kallerds," mac

Smoked brisket and pastrami, paired with "kallerds," mac and cheese, and sweet potatoes at Maple Tree BBQ in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Barbecue is smokin’ across Long Island. And, after all, this is National Barbecue Month.  Here are three spots to enjoy a taste as you get ready for the official start of the season.

Maple Tree BBQ Smokehouse in Riverhead, an unadorned eatery where you can eat-in or take-out, has several ways to satisfy your hunger for ‘cue.” Recommended: pastrami (yes, pastrami); brisket; “burnt ends;” North Carolina-style pulled pork; Alabama-style pulled chicken; the Cubano sandwich with pulled pork shoulder; St. Louis ribs; combo meats platters; cornbread; jalapeno pickles. Inexpensive to moderate.

Maple Tree BBQ Smokehouse, 820 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com

Mara’s Homemade in Syosset specializes in Arkansas-style barbecue, Cajun dishes, and southern fare, to eat-in or take-out. Recommended: chopped brisket; pulled pork; smoked chicken; St. Louis ribs; baby back ribs; char-grilled oysters; crawfish-stuffed bread; smoked chicken wings; southern fried chicken; cheese grits; fried okra; chocolate cream pie. Moderate.

Mara’s Homemade, 236 W. Jericho Tpke. (Muttontown Plaza shopping center), Syosset, 516-682-9200, marashomemade.com

Swingbellys in Long Beach is upbeat, casual eatery with the beach nearby. Recommended” “burnt ends” chili; pulled pork platter; pork and brisket platter; baby back rib dinner; St. Louis rib dinner; “mac & Pete,” or burnt end brisket tossed with macaroni and cheese and topped with crisp onions; BBQ chicken; smoked meat tacos; smokehouse cheesesteak; skillet cheese; stuffed  jalapenos. Moderate.

Swingbellys, 909 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-431-3464, swingbellyslongbeach.com

