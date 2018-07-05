TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Morning
82° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Margarita's Cafe replaces Luciana’s Pizzeria + Ristorante in Port Jefferson Station

Pork loin tacos with rice and beans at

Pork loin tacos with rice and beans at Margarita's Cafe, which has replaced Luciana's Ristorante in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

A Port Jefferson Station spot that's long been given over to pizza and pasta is wearing a splashy new visage as the island's easternmost Margarita's Cafe.

A riot of bright colors and painted flowers now covers the walls at the revamped Nesconset Highway spot, which until March was Luciana’s Pizzeria + Ristorante and, before that, Vito's of Port Jeff. The menu now brims with about 85 Mexican, Tex-Mex, Caribbean, central and South American, Cajun and even traditional American pub dishes such as Buffalo wings.

After 10 months of running Luciana's, which they founded, co-owners Carla Fernandes and Colón Solis thought Mexican food was a better fit for their location, and partnered with Margarita's owner, Willie Martinez, to bring a Margarita's to eastern Suffolk county. Fernandes and Solis had previously co-owned a spur of Margarita’s Cafe & Cantina in Wantagh, and Solis managed Besito in Huntington for four years. "Initially, we were going to open [Luciana’s] as a Mexican restaurant, so this was meant to be,” Fernandes told Newsday this spring.

The couple closed the eatery for about four months to transform the Mediterranean-style Luciana's into a cantina with aqua walls and fuchsia beams, plus custom murals (including one of Frida Kahlo) on the walls. They moved the bar to a more prominent spot near the entrance, and a lengthy drinks menu is given over to margaritas, mojitos, martinis and Mexican-style cocktails, plus $5 bottled beers.

The exhaustive menu travels the Mexican and Tex-Mex culinary spectrum from nachos and tacos to enchiladas, flautas and chimichangas. A bowl of $9 guacamole is made tableside, and woven into the mix are dishes such as jambalaya, paella, ropa vieja, Cuban-style fried plantains (mariquitas) and a surf-and-turf style dish, may y tierra, of lobster tail, shrimp and grilled shell steak covered in guajillo pepper sauce and queso freso. Prices start at $4 for soups and top out at $23 to $25 for larger meat and seafood entrees.

Margarita’s got its start with an East Meadow location in 2009, and has since grown to eight locations around Long Island, with another to open soon in Port Washington. Owner Martinez also co-owns The Cuban in Garden City, which will expand to Patchogue within the year.

Margarita's Cafe, 4747 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station. 631-642-8555. margaritascafe.com/port-jefferson-station/

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Miniature smoked-sausage corn dogs come with spicy mustard Gastropub offers enviable beer list, inventive bar snacks
Garides kataifi, jumbo shrimp wrapped in shredded phyllo, Offspring of top seafood spot is less costly, less formal
A mezzo metro (half-meter) of pizza fumé, a Italian spot serving pizza by the meter is compelling, uneven
Pan-seared Alaskan halibut swims in with grilled local Italian eatery earns 3 stars with new chef
The "smokehouse mac & cheese lasagna," at Dang Endearing new eatery serves over-the-top BBQ
The lobster salad roll, with lemony mayo, Seafood spot is a contemporary take on a New England fish house