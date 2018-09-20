The long-awaited Master Chef Best Chinese Fusion Restaurant has opened in Syosset on the recent site of nine other short-lived Asian eateries.

Within a week, the dining room has been packed and the parking lot full at the rebuilt and transformed location. From the lighting to the ornate appointments, it's almost impossible to miss.

Previous occupants at the Jericho Turnpike site have included Golden Temple II, Din Din, Hao, Ao, Dao, and Tao. They all succeeded Empire Szechuan Gourmet, which lasted 10 years, closing in 2012; and Homer's Oriental, which had a splashy opening in 1986 and immediately preceded ESG.

Master Chef seems the most ambitious of the last few residents, with regional specialties as well as Long Island's more traditional Chinese favorites.

Expect appetizers in the $6 to $12 range, including Shanghai-style soup dumplings, Taiwanese pork buns, Beijing duck rolls, chicken Soong, and cold sesame noodles. Main dishes are $14.95 to $46, going from moo shu pork, chicken with broccoli, and Sichuan lobster to king prawn with mashed pumpkin, cumin lamb chops, and braised Yangzhou pork meat ball. The priciest item: Beijing duck at $69. Lo mein, chow fun and fried rice have all the usual preparations.

The house's lunch specials are $9.95 to $13.95, and with choices such as prawn with lobster sauce, General Tso's chicken, twice-cooked pork and Taiwanese beef stew, with soup and rice.

Master Chef is open five days from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Master Chef Best Chinese Fusion Restaurant, 6600 Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 516-931-6222, masterchefcc.com