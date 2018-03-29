For all of chef Marc Bynum’s pursuits, it’s ramen that seems to have a hold on his imagination. He introduced ramen as a lunchtime item at the first Hush Bistro in Farmingdale, then migrated it onto the dinner menu at Hush Bistro in Huntington. He has held ramen pop-ups both locally and farther afield.

Now, his initials hang above a ramen bar that has opened on New York Avenue in Huntington, one of only a handful of ramen bars on Long Island, and one that is owned by Eric and Jason Machado of Reststar Hospitality.

The petite spot has an l-shaped wooden counter, playing hip-hop and a menu that spans six kinds of ramen — all with different broths and noodles — plus hot and cold Asian-esque snacks, from bao buns ($3 each) to a scallion pancake with smoked whitefish ($12).

The signature MB Ramen, based on a pork-bone broth called tonkatsu, is filled with pork belly, spindly tonkatsu noodles, pickled ginger, egg and scallions and mushrooms for $14. There’s a ramen fish-broth ramen with salmon sashimi and roe ($12), another that combines shoyu broth and duck confit $13), and a vegan ramen based on an intricate vegetable broth that’s simmered for 24 hours. “We’re making a definite effort to be inclusive,” said Bynum. Not only for vegans and vegetarians (those bao buns can come stuffed with jackfruit) but there are also dishes for gluten-free eaters, who can go for rice noodles or broths spiked with tamari.

MB Ramen’s drinks list is dotted with Asian choices, from four sakes to the Japanese white ale Hitachino Nest.

Once MB Ramen is past its soft-opening phase — hours are limited to about four per day, mostly centered around lunchtime — cocktails and a few more dishes will be added to the menu, and table seating will be available.

MB Ramen, 335 New York Ave., Huntington. 631-923-3176.