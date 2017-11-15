Meadowlands Sports Bar and Restaurant in East Meadow has gone the way of the New York Giants season.

It has served its last chicken wing, of which there were at least nine variations on the theme.

Meadowlands opened in 2015 at 2367 Hempstead Tpke., just east of Nassau University Medical Center, an address long-occupied by Arthur Ave., an Italian spot.

Arthur Ave. was succeeded by a series of short-lived establishments from Long Fin, BeSi, RUB BBQ, and Ruby’s Famous BBQ to Fuego Picante.

Besides wings, the eatery and bar also was a source of burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, ribs, nachos, cheese fries, a Reuben sandwich and pastrami melt and, for the more adventurous, either the Sriracha quesadilla with cheese and bacon or fettuccine all’Alfredo. There were plenty of TVs, too.