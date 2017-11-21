If the souvlaki or spinach pie at Mediterranean Snack Bar is a part of your life (or even your childhood), it’s time to take a last bite: Dec. 23 will be the final day for the 43-year-old eatery, a longtime fixture in downtown Huntington.

Owner Steve Soulellis said he has sold the building to an undisclosed party and after four decades of plating gyros, plans to retire — though he wouldn’t exactly use that word.

“I am going to fish, garden, and visit with my granddaughters,” said Soulellis, who also plans to travel to his native Lesvos which he has not visited in 10 years. “I have plenty to do.”

Soulellis opened Mediterranean Snack Bar in January 1975, and cooked all of the food until the operation grew. The eatery’s blend of Greek and American dishes, from broiled seafood to saganaki to burgers — plus unfussy interior and facade that clings to another era — have earned the place a devoted following.

Though the deal is still in the works, both Soulellis and broker Eric Kave of KWN Properties think the new property owners will put another restaurant into the space.

Mediterranean Snack Bar, 360 New York Ave., Huntington. 631-423-8982. medsnackbar.com.