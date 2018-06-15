Father's Day often means Dad working overtime at the grill. But he has earned a relaxed meal at a restaurant, too. Here are three spots where he can celebrate and be celebrated.

Meritage Wine Bar in Glen Cove ensures that he'll have some fine beverages to accompany plates small and large. Recommended: cheeses and cured meats; meatballs with tomato sauce; rice balls with speck, mozzarella, and Fontina; sliced duck breast with a cherry demi-glace; seared scallops with purple potatoes and cauliflower; the cauliflower "steak;" seafood paella; pappardelle with veal-and-pork ragu; chorizo-stuffed squid. Moderate to expensive.

Meritage Wine Bar, 90 School St., Glen Cove, 516-801-0055, meritagebar.com

George Martin's Strip Steak is a handsome, flavorful member of the restaurant group. Recommended: creamy Gorgonzola bread; ahi tuna tartare; wedge salad; shrimp cocktail; crab cocktail; porterhouse steak for two; 24-ounce "cowboy cut" rib-eye steak sauced au poivre; 12-ounce filet mignon with Bearnaise sauce; braised boneless beef short rib; sauteed "chicken in a pot" with cherry peppers. Expensive.

George Martin's Strip Steak, 60 River Rd., Great River, 631-650-6777, georgemartinsstripsteak.com

Fresno in East Hampton is a little Californian, a little European, and ideal for both in spring and summer. Recommended: salmon tartare; mussels with coconut-habanero broth; beet-and-cucumber salad with radishes, cress, and feta; roasted local tilefish with mushrooms, rice noodles, lemongrass dashi; grilled Duroc pork chop with buttermilk cornbread, bacon jam, and crisp Brussels sprouts; grilled hanger steak frites with arugula salad. Moderate to expensive.

Fresno, 8 Fresno Pl., East Hampton, 631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com