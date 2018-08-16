After less than a year in business, Merrick Sea in Merrick has closed, with its lobster tank gone, the lights off and its phone numbers disconnected.

The Chinese restaurant was focused squarely on Sichuan and Chinese-American seafood and shellfish dishes (specifically, lobster) and opened late last year in the Merrick Avenue storefront that was, just prior, Sogo Sushi Asian Bistro.

Merrick Sea's facade was covered in giant lobsters, and inside the front door was a tank whose quarry ended up in dishes such as lobster stir-fried with ginger and scallions.

The owner was Sara Fang, and the chef, who specialized in Sichuan and Hunan cuisine, was known as Mr. Wang.

Newsday gave Merrick Sea two stars in a review earlier this year.