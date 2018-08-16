TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Merrick Sea, a lobster-centric Chinese restaurant, closes after less than a year

Lobster with ginger and scallions at Merrick Sea

Lobster with ginger and scallions at Merrick Sea in Merrick, which has closed. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

After less than a year in business, Merrick Sea in Merrick has closed, with its lobster tank gone, the lights off and its phone numbers disconnected.

The Chinese restaurant was focused squarely on Sichuan and Chinese-American seafood and shellfish dishes (specifically, lobster) and opened late last year in the Merrick Avenue storefront that was, just prior, Sogo Sushi Asian Bistro.

Merrick Sea's facade was covered in giant lobsters, and inside the front door was a tank whose quarry ended up in dishes such as lobster stir-fried with ginger and scallions.

The owner was Sara Fang, and the chef, who specialized in Sichuan and Hunan cuisine, was known as Mr. Wang.

Newsday gave Merrick Sea two stars in a review earlier this year.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Latest reviews

Fattoush bread salad at Rothchilds Coffee & Kitchen New eatery features stylish design, refreshing cuisine
A porterhouse steak for two comes on a Former chef at top eatery brings artfulness to new spot
A 2-pound steamed lobster served with butter sauce Veteran waterfront restaurant earns 3.5 stars
Chicken dum biryani, a world-famous Hyderabadi rice dish, Indian eatery rewards repeat visitors
"Hawaiian" tacos are filled with pork carnitas and Food truck owner, chef join forces for colorful taco spot
Housemade gnocchi in a fontina cheese sauce with Chef continues to impress at lakeside eatery