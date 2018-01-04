TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 26° Good Afternoon
Overcast 26° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Mi Pueblo Restaurant & Grill opens in Kings Park

Steak tacos at Mi Puebla Restaurant & Grill,

Steak tacos at Mi Puebla Restaurant & Grill, which opened on New Years Day in Kings Park. Photo Credit: Newsday / Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Salvadoran breakfast all day? You can now get it — decked out with eggs, beans, sausage, avocado, rice and fried plantains — at a new Kings Park restaurant.

Mi Pueblo Restaurant & Grill opened at 95 Pulaski Rd. on New Year’s Day, in the space where Mr. Mariachi Mexican Grill closed. In addition to those Mexican and Central American breakfasts, Mi Pueblo is serving seven kinds of pupusas, the hearty cheese-, bean and meat-stuffed tortillas that are a staple of El Salvador, owner Jose Mejia’s home country. They cost between $2 and $2.50 each.

Mi Pueblo also keeps the Tex-Mex fires going with tacos, fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, hamburgers and multiple kinds of tamales and empanadas. It also serves larger plates like grilled or fried porgy ($16) and grilled skirt steak called churrasco, served with rice, beans and salad ($24).

For refreshment, Mi Pueblo pours juices pressed from cantaloupe, pineapple, cashew fruit and chan, a berry-red fruit native to Central America. It also serves horchata.

A bank of frozen yogurt machines left over from Going Bananas, a business that operated within Mr. Mariachi, may slug back into action come mid-spring, said Mejia. He also plans to serve beer and wine soon.

Mi Pueblo has about 16 seats and opens daily at 10 a.m., staying open until 10 p.m. every day but Sunday, when it closes at 9 p.m.

Mi Pueblo Restaurant & Grill, 95 Pulaski Rd., Kings Park. 631-663-3443.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Kataifi pastry topped with whipped Greek yogurt, fresh Is LI’s grandest new restaurant opening worth the buzz?
Sweet Casserole - a concoction of sweet tater Lively eatery struggles with BBQ menu makeover
A creamy parsnip and pear soup topped with Eatery in refurbished barn offers polished tavern fare
Delicate seafood dumplings are stuffed with shrimp, pork This eatery serves the best $5 lunch on LI
The Spanakopita pie is made with spinach, scallions, Greek-inspired pizza stands out at LI eatery
Kur kuri bhindi combines crispy matcksticks of fried Menu falls short at town’s only Indian eatery