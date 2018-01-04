Salvadoran breakfast all day? You can now get it — decked out with eggs, beans, sausage, avocado, rice and fried plantains — at a new Kings Park restaurant.

Mi Pueblo Restaurant & Grill opened at 95 Pulaski Rd. on New Year’s Day, in the space where Mr. Mariachi Mexican Grill closed. In addition to those Mexican and Central American breakfasts, Mi Pueblo is serving seven kinds of pupusas, the hearty cheese-, bean and meat-stuffed tortillas that are a staple of El Salvador, owner Jose Mejia’s home country. They cost between $2 and $2.50 each.

Mi Pueblo also keeps the Tex-Mex fires going with tacos, fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, hamburgers and multiple kinds of tamales and empanadas. It also serves larger plates like grilled or fried porgy ($16) and grilled skirt steak called churrasco, served with rice, beans and salad ($24).

For refreshment, Mi Pueblo pours juices pressed from cantaloupe, pineapple, cashew fruit and chan, a berry-red fruit native to Central America. It also serves horchata.

A bank of frozen yogurt machines left over from Going Bananas, a business that operated within Mr. Mariachi, may slug back into action come mid-spring, said Mejia. He also plans to serve beer and wine soon.

Mi Pueblo has about 16 seats and opens daily at 10 a.m., staying open until 10 p.m. every day but Sunday, when it closes at 9 p.m.

Mi Pueblo Restaurant & Grill, 95 Pulaski Rd., Kings Park. 631-663-3443.

