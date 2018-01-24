TODAY'S PAPER
Italian restaurant Milan’s Brick Oven closes in Hewlett

Pizza fries at Milan's Brick Oven in Hewlett

Pizza fries at Milan's Brick Oven in Hewlett were steak fries topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked until gooey. Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Milan’s Brick Oven, a friendly neighborhood trattoria serving pizza fries, has closed in Hewlett, said partner Jerry Miele.

Milan’s opened in December 2016, a collaboration between Miele and Michael Pantano, who owns the eponymous deli-caterer next door. (Pantano’s Kitchen is not affected by the closure.)

Miele was the chef and pizzaiolo at Milan’s, and he earned two stars in Newsday for the pizza and more imaginative dishes such as lamb meatballs and pizza fries, steak fries covered with marinara and mozzarella.

Miele said that he was looking for another location in the area to set up his own restaurant.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

