Minnesota’s, the popular Long Beach restaurant that closed briefly in the wake of superstorm Sandy, is back in business again after another recent hiatus – this time intentional – under the same name, new ownership, and a seafood-enhanced menu.

Kevin Wright, who grew up in Blue Point but currently lives in Manhattan, and Vincent Funaro of Patchogue, took over ownership and operation of Minnesota’s in November and reopened it last month.

Wright said “moderate renovations” include refinished floors, a new paint job, new chairs and tables. He said he and his partner transformed Minnesota’s from a “dark nightclub feel” to a “beachy, nautical, surfy” look. A swordfish is mounted over the fireplace, a chalkboard reports local surfing conditions and the popular patio and dance floor are open again for partying.

The menu reflects the sea change, with plenty of new seafood options. A lobster fries appetizer is made with seasoned potato wedges topped with Maine lobster and truffle béchamel sauce ($12.95). The Pacifico Splat Bucket comes in a big metal pail brimming with half of a Maine lobster, shrimp, scallop, crabmeat, mussels and clams. ($26.95). A Grand Banks center cut swordfish at $18.95 can be ordered either grilled or blackened.

The bar serves Pump House red, white and rose on tap ($8 per glass) and eight beers in styles ranging from Coors Light to Saranac Tropical Storm IPA ($6 per pint). For a bit more kick, the Long Beach Iced Tea ($14) substitutes cranberry juice instead of Coca-Cola.

Minnesota’s is at 959 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-431-0280, minnesotaslb.com