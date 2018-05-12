TODAY'S PAPER
Afghan chain Main Bakhtar Halal to replace Mediterranean restaurant Miraj Healthy Grill in Hicksville

Sambooseh, crispy pastry turnovers stuffed with vegetables and chick peas, was a favorite at the now-closed Miraj Healthy Grill in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Newsday/Yana Paskova

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com
The Hicksville location of the Mediterranean chainlet Miraj Healthy Grill has closed. Now, a mini-chain of Afghan restaurants is gearing to set up an eatery and take over the space, which has hosted a revolving door of restaurants in the past decade.

A sign outside the shop at 96 Broadway announces that Main Bakhtar Halal, a kebab-heavy Afghani chain with locations in Flushing and Fresh Meadows, will open at the address. A manager at the Flushing location confirmed the association, but didn’t have a firm time for the opening. If the menu at other locations is an indication of what to expect, there will be meat and rice-centric dishes such as Afghani style kebabs, and meaty dumplings known as mantoo.

Miraj, which still has an open location in Williston Park and another in Manhattan, closed its Hicksville operation in December, where it had opened in 2015. 

Before Miraj, the address was home to a host of short-lived Indian restaurant, including Taste of Madras, Curry Club and Aspara.

The Indian wave followed an Italian one with the Broadway storefront hosting Fabio’s, Taormina, Café Dolce Vita and Pasta’s Café, which started the wave in 1985.

