And Mithaas makes four. The new Indian restaurant is the fourth eatery to open in the Kundan Galleria, an almost-finished shopping center at the corner of North Broadway and Bethpage Road in Hicksville, adjacent to the Indian supermarket Apna Bazar.

Mithaas is the first Long Island outpost of a New Jersey chain with locations in Edison, Jersey City, North Brunswick and Piscataway. The menu offers a broad swath of vegetarian dishes, from Mumbai specials like kaati roll (think South Asian burrito); to dosas, uttapam and other South Indian crepes; to Indo-Chinese dishes such as Manchurian fried rice; to vegetarian curries, tandoor vegetables and breads. The restaurant’s motto is “food for every mood,” and that seems accurate (unless you are in the mood for meat). Order at the counter; your food will be brought to your table.

The attractive, contemporary room has two focal points: the case of impossibly colorful Indian sweets adjacent to the cash register and the kitchen, behind glass but in full view.

Mithaas’s neighbors at the shopping center are Desi Fire Grill, specializing in kaati rolls and halal Mexican food, which opened in February; Crown Fried Chicken, a branch of a loosely affiliated halal chain, which opened in March; and Spice Diner, a more formal restaurant with an extensive menu of dishes from the Punjab in Northern India, which opened in May.

To round out the culinary offerings, there’s also a butcher, First Choice Meat Shop, which, in addition to fresh meat, poultry and fish, sells pre-marinated meats and poultry. First Choice is a jhakta establishment, meaning it sells meat that has been slaughtered according to a method that is required by many Hindus and Sikhs — in the same way that halal is required by many Muslims and kosher, by many Jews.

Mithaas is at 217 Bethpage Rd., Hicksville, 516-605-1230, mithaas.com