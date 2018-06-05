Montauk Wine Company, which debuted last year with a rosé, has released two new wines and more than doubled the number of cases produced.

A rosé that tweaks the original blend and a white blend, both made with Long Island grapes, are available at shops and restaurants.

The new releases are the 2017 Montauk Summer Rosé and the 2017 Montauk Great White. They retail for $17 to $21. The wines were made at Premium Wine Group, the custom-crush facility in Mattituck.

Owner Anneris Blair is a year-round Montauk resident. Mark Blair and Mike Carolan are consultants at the wine company.

The new wines are easy to spot on shelf or rack. The Summer Rosé features a stylized surfer cruising along in the ocean; the Great White, a label with jagged edges that suggests the jaws of the shark after which it was named. Artist-illustrator Peter Spacek, who is a surfer, created the labels.

Montauk's new rosé is a blend of primarily syrah, with malbec and merlot. Merlot replaces pinot noir in the mix. Great White is a blend of Viognier, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and riesling. The grapes were grown on the North Fork.

The wines are light, fruity, versatile, easy-drinking. They work as a sipper and also complement local seafood dishes. The rosé has a note of tropical fruit and a citrusy finish; the white suggests citrus and sweet apple. This year 1,600 cases of the rosé and 400 cases of the white were produced, compared with 600 cases of rosé in 2017.

You'll find the wines at Finest Kind Wines in Montauk; Domaine Franey and Springs Wine & Liquor in East Hamopton; Bottle Hampton and Herbert & Rist in Southampton; Hampton Bays Wines & Liquors in Hampton Bays; Bottle Bargains in Northport; Bottle Buys in Glen Head; and Bottle Values in Bethpage.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It's served in Montauk at restaurants, including Arbor, The Harvest on Fort Pond, Inlet Seafood, Navy Beach, The Crow's Nest, and South Edison; at The Maidstone in East Hampton; and The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett.

For either retail or wholesale orders, call 631-238-5880; montaukwinecompany.com