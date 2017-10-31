Three-and-a-half years after opening its doors, Riverhead’s Moustache Brewing Co. will quadruple in size, with a new tasting room almost as large as the existing brewery.

Owners Lauri and Matthew Spitz have leased the former auto parts store adjacent to their 1,400-square-foot Hallett Avenue brewery, and will soon begin construction on filling its entire 5,600-square-foot area. The extra space will enable them to do something that’s eluded them for years: brew on the same day that the tasting room is open. “Right now, our current tasting room is pretty much in the middle of the production area,” said Lauri Spitz.

The airier 1,200-square-foot tasting room will open by early 2018, she said, and though its rustic-industrial feel will remain unchanged, regulars might notice more constancy of their favorite brews.

“We’ll be able to keep up with all of our core beers, and keep them flowing at a more constant rate,” said Matthew Spitz. “It will also give us a little more space to do more fun things and experiment.” Among those “fun things” are offering more barrel-aged beers, which in the past were challenging to pull off in their tight space.

The space has already afforded them another new luxury: a dedicated business office. “Pretty much for the past four years, we’ve been working on a pile of boxes or on the bar,” Lauri Spitz said.

Despite their quadrupled size, the Spitzes plan to keep the current dining formula of the occasional food truck, as well as encouraging customers to grab food nearby. “We’re so close to downtown, it’s a good opportunity for people to support [local] businesses and bring traffic to Main Street,” Lauri Spitz said.

The Spitzes began home brewing in 2005; they founded Moustache Brewing Co. in 2012, and opened a one-barrel microbrewery in April 2014 — bringing it to its current seven-barrel capacity last summer.

The tasting room will keep its normal hours during construction — Thursday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Moustache Brewing Co., 400 Hallett Ave., Riverhead, 631-591-3250, moustachebrewing.com