Mr. Crook’s Pub has checked into The Chequit on Shelter Island.

The pop-up spot will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this autumn and winter.

Expect casual fare, including fish and chips with smoky tartar sauce, the house cheeseburger, beef chili, salads, macaroni and cheese, and a savory pie that changes daily.

At brunch, it’s time for eggs Benedict, brioche French toast, buttermilk pancakes and soups, among other dishes.

Dinner appetizers are in the $9 to $14 range; salads, $23; and main courses, $15 to $22. Brunch dishes are $9 to $16.

Mr. Crook’s Pub is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Chequit is open year-round. The inn has 37 rooms.

Mr. Crook’s Pub at The Chequit, 23 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0018, thechequit.com