Poke is already on the menu at a number of Great Neck restaurants, but now the peninsula has its own stand-alone spot serving only Hawaiian-inspired raw fish bowls.

Mr. Poke Sushi Bowl, which opened late last month in Great Neck Plaza, enters the crowded field with seven signature poke bowls. Prices run from $9.50 for spicy chicken to $12.50 for a Mr. Poke Special with tuna, salmon, crab salad and tako (octopus).

Zhong Zheng, who previously owned Chinese takeout and buffet restaurants in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, owns and operates Mr. Poke Sushi Bowl with Zhao Huang of Elmhurst, Queens.

Zheng says he’s keeping the menu “as simple as possible, to focus on the main ingredients, our sauce that we make in house and the freshest fish we can get.” The proprietors can generally be found behind the counter, with Zheng making the sauce and Huang serving the clientele.

Poke-savvy customers who want to order off-menu can orchestrate their own bowl from choices such as salmon, chicken, shrimp, tofu, octopus or raw tuna. Toppings range from smooth to crunchy: diced mango, cucumbers and wonton chips.

Seating is available for 30 diners.

Mr. Poke Sushi Bowl is at 27B Great Neck Rd., Great Neck Plaza, 516-482-0416.