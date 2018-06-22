Even before Buster Poindexter hits the stage next Friday at the opening of My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, guests can start grooving on tuna tartare with avocado mousse and marcona almonds, or piquillo peppers stuffed with braised short ribs and celery-root puree, or any one of two dozen offerings from Tomo Kobayashi.

My Father's Place "supper club" menu will be available whenever there’s a show in the 200-seat venue, formerly the larger of the hotel’s two ballrooms. Later this summer, the smaller ballroom will be transformed into a 100-seat fine-dining restaurant for which Kobayashi is creating an eclectic New American menu.

One of Long Island’s most accomplished, Kobayashi most recently revamped the menu and helmed the kitchen at Port Washington’s historic Louie’s Grill & Liquors.

My Father’s Place is the reboot of the legendary Roslyn club that, from 1971 to 1987, booked such up-and-coming artists as Billy Joel, The Police and Bob Marley & The Wailers. The original location, a few blocks away on Bryant Avenue, was comparatively rough and ready, very much a tapas-free zone. But, as founder (and re-founder) Michael “Eppy” Epstein told Newsday, the definition of “a good time” has changed in the past three decades. “People want a good meal and a good chair to go with seeing a good show.”

Said general manager Dan Kellachan, “The old place had bowling-alley tables, and we'd be lucky to get baskets of chicken wings and French fries.”

Enter Kobayashi, a native of Japan whose passion for French food led him to the kitchens of such celebrated Manhattan restaurants as Lespinasse, Alain Ducasse at the Essex House and Gabriel Kreuther’s Atelier in the Ritz Carlton. In 2007 he opened the Poll Brothers’ Toku Modern Asian in Manhasset and, in 2013, he became corporate executive chef of the whole Poll empire. In 2015, he left fine dining to open the short-lived Yatai Casual Asian in Mineola (now closed): in 2017 he landed at Louie’s.

Kobayashi’s menu, not yet finalized, features snacks such as cherry-pepper poppers and candied nuts; sharing platters such as cured meats, tarte flambée (Alsatian bacon tart) and eggplant Parmesan; first courses such as grilled baby lamb chops with fingerling potatoes and garlic labneh; mains such as pan-roasted organic salmon with cauliflower mousseline and a lamb burger with feta cheese and cumin aioli.

My Father’s Place in the Roslyn Hotel is at 1221 Old Northern Blvd. 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com.