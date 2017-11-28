TODAY'S PAPER
Indian buffet Namaste America closes in Deer Park

Vegetable biryani at Namaste America, an Indian restaurant

Vegetable biryani at Namaste America, an Indian restaurant in Deer Park which has closed. Photo Credit: Namaste America

By Corin Hirsch  corin.hirsch@newsday.com
The unlimited nan has come to an end at Deer Park’s Namaste America, which has closed.

Owner Andy Advani opened Namaste America 4 1⁄2 years ago in a strip mall at 526 Commack Rd., offering a buffet table loaded with Indian classics such as tandoori chicken, butter chicken and samosa chaat.

The buffet, which cost $9.99 at lunch and $13.99 during dinner during the week, came with unlimited nan — and diners could also choose from a la carte menu dishes such as palak paneer and goat biryani, plus six kinds of nan and four types of lassi.

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

