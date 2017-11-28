The unlimited nan has come to an end at Deer Park’s Namaste America, which has closed.

Owner Andy Advani opened Namaste America 4 1⁄2 years ago in a strip mall at 526 Commack Rd., offering a buffet table loaded with Indian classics such as tandoori chicken, butter chicken and samosa chaat.

The buffet, which cost $9.99 at lunch and $13.99 during dinner during the week, came with unlimited nan — and diners could also choose from a la carte menu dishes such as palak paneer and goat biryani, plus six kinds of nan and four types of lassi.