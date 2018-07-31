Downtown Northport has a new cup of coffee to imbibe this summer.

Nautilus Roasting Co.'s beans and beverages will be available at Carl's Candies on Main Street through Sept. 30.

The summer pop-up's specialty is "Japanese cold brew," which candy shop co-owner Gina Nisi described as "the sweet spot between iced coffee and cold brew."

Hugo Fitz, who owns Nautilus Roasting, said "The Japanese method actually is not brewed cold . . . hot water goes through the grinds and drips directly onto ice." Fitz, a Huntington resident, added the process "locks in the freshness and flavor," as well as a shelf life longer than a cold brew's. The Japanese cold brew has "a more robust profile, citrusy and bright, that you wouldn't get in a traditional cold brew."

Huntington-based Nautilus Roasting Co. is a nano-roaster that currently produces 25 to 40 pounds of coffee each week. Purchase beans at nautilusroasting.com.

Guatemalan coffee currently is on draft at Carl's Candies. Nautilus Roasting's "signature blend" is a medium-dark union of Guatemalan, Colombian, Sumatran and Burundi coffees. That's usually the coffee for the chop's hot and cold brews. It's described as a smooth, medium-to-low acid coffee.

In addition to the Japanese cold brew, you may order hot coffee and espresso. The coffees range from $2.50 to $4 per serving. The coffee beans are sold in 12-oz. bags for $15. It's available at Carl's Candies usually from noon to 8 p.m. Fitz said morning hours may follow.

Carl's Candies opened in 2016. It sells "nostalgia" candy brands, penny candy, fudge and ice cream. The shop is named for Carl Foglia, grandfather of the shop's owners, who was a Northport resident. He served in the Eaton's Neck Fire Dept. and was the owner the Northport Meat Market. Foglia died in 2014.

Carl's Candies is at 50 Main St., Northport, 631-651-8699, carlscandies.com