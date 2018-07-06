TODAY'S PAPER
Navy Beach in Montauk and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Dining under umbrellas at Navy Beach restaurant in

Dining under umbrellas at Navy Beach restaurant in Montauk.  Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Summertime ... and the dining is easy. Here are three spots where you'll be on the waterfont, enjoying casual, warm-weather fare.

Navy Beach in Montauk has tables in the sand along a private beach. You can eat inside, too. But alfresco  is irresistible, as you look west over Fort Pond. Recommended: clam-and-corn chowder; salmon tartare; ceviche of hamachi; charred octopus; tuna tostada; roasted swordfish with cucumber-ginger salad; buttermilk fried chicken with Cheddar-jalapeno cornbread, housemade slaw, and a drizzle of spicy honey; cheeseburger with bacon-onion marmalade. Moderate to expensive. 

Navy Beach, 16 Navy Rd., Montauk, 631-668-6868. navybeach.com

Tres Palms in Babylon is named after a point break in Puerto Rico that's popular with surfers. The view: Great South Bay, Recommended: raw oysters; grilled quesadilla with chorizo; tuna tartare; pan-seared tuna steak; pan-roasted, miso-glazed fluke; Painted Hills marinated skirt steak; pan-roasted chicken with macaroni and cheese. Moderate.

Tres Palms, 16 East Ct., Babylon, 631-482-1465, trespalms.com

SALT in Merrick, announcing itself in capital letters, is an easygoing destination with a patio overlooking the water.. Recommended: shrimp cocktail; fish tacos with cod and pico de gallo; bacon cheeseburger; crisp, cornflake-crusted chicken and maple-bacon waffle; grilled swordfish; pan-roasted halibut. $$-$$$

SALY, 3100 Whaleneck Dr., Merrick, 516-442-7470, saltonthewater.com

