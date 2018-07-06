Summertime ... and the dining is easy. Here are three spots where you'll be on the waterfont, enjoying casual, warm-weather fare.

Navy Beach in Montauk has tables in the sand along a private beach. You can eat inside, too. But alfresco is irresistible, as you look west over Fort Pond. Recommended: clam-and-corn chowder; salmon tartare; ceviche of hamachi; charred octopus; tuna tostada; roasted swordfish with cucumber-ginger salad; buttermilk fried chicken with Cheddar-jalapeno cornbread, housemade slaw, and a drizzle of spicy honey; cheeseburger with bacon-onion marmalade. Moderate to expensive.

Navy Beach, 16 Navy Rd., Montauk, 631-668-6868. navybeach.com

Tres Palms in Babylon is named after a point break in Puerto Rico that's popular with surfers. The view: Great South Bay, Recommended: raw oysters; grilled quesadilla with chorizo; tuna tartare; pan-seared tuna steak; pan-roasted, miso-glazed fluke; Painted Hills marinated skirt steak; pan-roasted chicken with macaroni and cheese. Moderate.

Tres Palms, 16 East Ct., Babylon, 631-482-1465, trespalms.com

SALT in Merrick, announcing itself in capital letters, is an easygoing destination with a patio overlooking the water.. Recommended: shrimp cocktail; fish tacos with cod and pico de gallo; bacon cheeseburger; crisp, cornflake-crusted chicken and maple-bacon waffle; grilled swordfish; pan-roasted halibut. $$-$$$

SALY, 3100 Whaleneck Dr., Merrick, 516-442-7470, saltonthewater.com