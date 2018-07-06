Navy Beach in Montauk and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend
Summertime ... and the dining is easy. Here are three spots where you'll be on the waterfont, enjoying casual, warm-weather fare.
Navy Beach in Montauk has tables in the sand along a private beach. You can eat inside, too. But alfresco is irresistible, as you look west over Fort Pond. Recommended: clam-and-corn chowder; salmon tartare; ceviche of hamachi; charred octopus; tuna tostada; roasted swordfish with cucumber-ginger salad; buttermilk fried chicken with Cheddar-jalapeno cornbread, housemade slaw, and a drizzle of spicy honey; cheeseburger with bacon-onion marmalade. Moderate to expensive.
Navy Beach, 16 Navy Rd., Montauk, 631-668-6868. navybeach.com
Tres Palms in Babylon is named after a point break in Puerto Rico that's popular with surfers. The view: Great South Bay, Recommended: raw oysters; grilled quesadilla with chorizo; tuna tartare; pan-seared tuna steak; pan-roasted, miso-glazed fluke; Painted Hills marinated skirt steak; pan-roasted chicken with macaroni and cheese. Moderate.
Tres Palms, 16 East Ct., Babylon, 631-482-1465, trespalms.com
SALT in Merrick, announcing itself in capital letters, is an easygoing destination with a patio overlooking the water.. Recommended: shrimp cocktail; fish tacos with cod and pico de gallo; bacon cheeseburger; crisp, cornflake-crusted chicken and maple-bacon waffle; grilled swordfish; pan-roasted halibut. $$-$$$
SALY, 3100 Whaleneck Dr., Merrick, 516-442-7470, saltonthewater.com
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.