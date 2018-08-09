TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday launching Feed Me, a glossy magazine for Long Island food lovers

Meet Jane Lear, editor of Newsday’s latest new publication for food lovers – Feed Me magazine, which will be available with the Aug. 12 edition of Newsday. “You can talk about very interesting subjects through the prism of food,” Lear says.

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
Newsday readers will find something new tucked inside this Sunday's paper: the first issue of Feed Me, a glossy magazine for Long Island food lovers.

“We know that our readers have a passion for food and restaurants,” said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday, “and they are looking for even more of our strong coverage. The magazine is a natural extension of our trusted reviews, our great guides and our show, 'Feed Me TV'.”

The magazine will also be available in the E-edition on newsday.com. 

Feed Me magazine covers Long Island from end to end, shore to shore. The first issue includes in-depth stories about oyster culture, the origins of Stony Brook’s Chinese-restaurant boom, the post-superstorm Sandy restaurant renaissance in the West End of Long Beach, and an interview with Long Island’s own actress-farmer, Isabella Rossellini. For beer lovers, there's a pullout “trail map” of local breweries and, for the first time, a print compilation of the year’s Top 100 restaurants.

Most of the bylines in the magazine will be familiar to Newsday readers: Peter M. Gianotti, Corin Hirsch and Erica Marcus have been given the space and time to explore their subjects in depth. Photo editor Rebecca Cooney engaged some of the metropolitan area’s best lifestyle photographers to bring the stories to life.  

Editor Jane Lear, former senior articles editor at Gourmet Magazine, joined the team and worked with Newsday food editor Marjorie Robins and designer Lori Julich to produce a publication that is elegant yet approachable.

“In this digital age,” Lear said, “there’s still room for a magazine. Print is such a tactile medium — people want to see beautiful pictures on beautiful paper, to be able to linger on a spread, to turn down the corner of a page and come back to finish the story, to tear out the brewery map and take it with them.”

Feed Me, which will be published quarterly, is the latest product in Newsday’s growing portfolio of food content, which includes a weekly print section, a daily blog, an Instagram feed and Feed Me TV, which launched a year ago.

Said Newsday publisher, Debby Krenek, “Our subscribers are highly engaged in all our print products and we continue to look for ways to give them the valued content they want on all of our platforms — print, digital and TV.”

