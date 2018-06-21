Pierluigi Sacchetti, whose cooking earned three stars for Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar in Lynbrook, now is the chef at Noble Kitchen & Cocktails in Oceanside, known for its casual American and Italian dishes. Sacchetti commands a new pasta section of the menu. (His exceptional pastas resulted in Da Gigi being named Newsday's best fine-dining restaurant of last year.)

The restaurant continues to offer popular fare and warm, neighborhood style. Holdover choices include a fine hamburger, baby back ribs, generous salads, steaks, roasted salmon, octopus, and macaroni and cheese.

Pastas at Noble Kitchen will include favorites prepared at Da Gigi as well as new selections.

They include saffron gnocchetti with shrimp and crab in a light wine sauce with pistachio crumbs; and casarecce, similar to cavatelli, with spicy 'nduja sausage and stracchino cheese and mint breadcrumbs.

Also on his menu are tonnarelli alla Romana, with housemade guanciale, pecorino Romano cheese, and egg yolk; tagliatelle Bolognese; and paccheri, akin to large rigatoni, with fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomato, and crisp zucchini flowers.

And Sacchettii said he expects to have fresh porcini mushrooms from Italy available for this weekend.

Additions to the Noble Kitchen menu also include hanger steak frites, braised short rib with seasonal risotto, grilled filet of branzino, and red shrimp from Argentina.

Noble Kitchen is open Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m; closed Mondays.

Noble Kitchen & Cocktails, 3112 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside, 516-600-9500 noblekitchenandcocktails.com