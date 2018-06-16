There are burgers, cocktails, cupcakes, tacos and beer aplenty along Patchogue's main drag, but green juices and poke bowls are in shorter supply. Nole Café, which opened on East Main Street in early June, may become a counterweight to downtown's indulgences.

Like its neighbors, Nole has a bar and a few taps, but that stone bar is devoted to smoothies, wellness shots (such as beet, lemon and ginger), and juices, and taps to cold-brew coffee and kombucha.

The cafe is the brainchild of owners MacKenzie Miller and Bob Venero. MacKenzie, who studied business and nutrition in college, seemed determined to bring a nourishing touch to the occasional hedonism of the village." The bar scene in Patchogue is booming, and people are comfortable with that," said Miller when renovations began on the former Dollar King space late last year. "I wanted a healthy take, with kombucha and organic coffee and teas, that is very open and earthy and natural."

The eatery is accented in warm woods and stone, with about 60 seats and massive doors that open up to both the sidewalk and a patio, plus a view over a neighboring plaza. Dishes are ordered at the counter and skew toward vegan and paleo, with customizable salads and wraps built on one of four kinds of greens and finished with dressings such as Meyer-lemon or avocado vinaigrette ($8 to $10.50, plus extra for toppings).

Poke bowls ($14.50) begin with rice, quinoa, green or zuccchini noodles topped with seafood or tofu, plus a choice of a dozen or so toppings. And add-ons for the requisite acai and pitaya bowls include fruit, nuts, chocolate chips and Nutella.

Smoothies, bottled juices, organic coffee and cold brew from Ace Coffee Co. — and lattes in flavors such as turmeric and hazelnut — fill the liquid column of the menu, and shelves at the back of the cafe are stocked with branded supplements.

Nole Café is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nole Café, 90 E. Main St., Patchogue, 631-714-5775. nolecafe.com