The corner of Post and Belmont Avenues in Westbury has morphed from one cuisine to another: Now, Nopal Restaurant, a colorful spot serving up tacos, pupusas and other Mexican-Central American food has replaced the Korean-style eatery C & B Avenue Restaurant.

It is the third spot in the growing mini-chain that includes El Nopal in Hempstead and El Nopal II in Uniondale.

However, you won’t find nopal, aka prickly-pear cactus, on this sprawling menu, which bounces from Mexican-style breakfasts and chilaquiles ($8.50-$13) and tacos ($9 for three), quesadillas, fajitas, burritos, sopes and tortas ($8-11) to slightly lesser-known Central American dishes.

Honduran-style baleadas — floppy tortillas folded over various fillings — share the menu with huaraches, or thick corn tortillas fried and then loaded with stewed or shredded meat, plus crema and avocado ($9).

Pupusas ($2 each) come filled simply with cheese, or riffs on cheese: beans and cheese, cheese laced with an herb called loroco, or cheese tumbled with pork, also known as revueltas.

Shrimp ceviche and fried yucca with chicharonnes ($12 and $7.50, respectively) make appearances on the appetizer menu, while seafood with rice and beans ($14.25) or meat, such as Mexican-style grilled steaks, are a few of the larger plates.

Nopal also turns out its own pozole, or pork-flecked hominy stew ($10) and pitchers of sangria ($25).

The restaurant has a half-dozen tables and an L-shaped bar eating counter, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nopal Restaurant, 263B Post Ave., Westbury, 516-743-9900.