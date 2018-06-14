There’s a new reason to get up in the morning (or midmorning, or afternoon) if you live near Mattituck. The North Fork Doughnut Company, affectionately known as NOFODOCO, opened its doors on Saturday and sold almost 2,000 doughnuts by Sunday afternoon. Owners Jimmy Lyons and Kelly Briguccia were pleased, if a little stressed out, by the enthusiastic community response. “We were cooking doughnuts from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. nonstop, with people throwing bottles of water to us every once in a while so we could stay hydrated,” Lyons said.

The Yaphank couple decided on Mattituck for their new business after falling in love on the North Fork and coming to appreciate the area’s sense of community and slower pace.

When the former Yogurt Expressions space became available on Main Road, it was the perfect fit. Lyons, who worked in the craft beer world before becoming the production manager at Mast Brothers Chocolate in Brooklyn, had plenty of experience with artisan food. Briguccia was an avid home baker.

Together they experimented with some of her mother’s doughnut recipes, discovering that they worked well together in the kitchen. Now they are building a family business.Their 6-year-old daughter, Teigen, has already stepped up, taking control of the cold brew coffee dispenser and requesting a special stool behind the counter so she can see and talk to customers. Once the business takes off, the family plans to make Mattituck their home.

The menu varies, but you can expect six or so varieties daily. Says Lyons: “The classic glazed has been our bestseller. Surprisingly, the Fruity Pebbles doughnut has also been huge.”

In addition to a rotating menu of regular items, like the chocolate-peanut butter doughnut with Himalayan sea salt, there will be occasional specials. (Check out Nofodoco’s Pride Week rainbow tie-dye glazed doughnut.)

For the summer, there will be glazed doughnut ice cream sandwiches made with Magic Fountain ice cream. Hot coffee is from Kelly and Jimmy’s friends at North Fork Roasting Company. Sail Away cold brew and nitro coffee are on draft.

North Fork Doughnut Company is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 in the morning to sell out, usually between 5 and 7 p.m.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

North Fork Doughnut Co., 631-394-1684, 13175 Main Rd., Mattituck, nofodoco.com