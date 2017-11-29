The waiting list has started for The North Fork Table & Inn dinner at the James Beard House in Manhattan.

Chef Stephan Bogardus and pastry chef Claudia Fleming of the Southold restaurant will be preparing the five-course meal with local ingredients and local wines on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The farm-to-table event already has sold out, but you may add your name to the waiting list — and hope for cancellations. Dinner begins at 7 p.m.

Bogardus will be preparing McCall Ranch of Cutchogue beef tartare with rice crisp and bone marrow; biodynamic potato-leek soup with chives and creme fraiche; Peconic Bay scallops with parsnips, chanterelles, and juniper; and loin of venison with celery variations and winter truffles.

Fleming’s signature chocolate-caramel tart with salted caramel ice cream is the finale.

Cost of the dinner is $175 to the general public; $135 to James Beard Foundation members.

The James Beard House is at 167 W. 12th St. in Manhattan, the former residence of Beard, the American chef, author, and teacher. The house also is headquarters of the foundation, which oversees the annual namesake awards.

Call 212-627-2308 for information about reservations.

The North Fork Table & Inn is at 57225 Main Rd. (Route 25), Southold, 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com