A Michelin-starred chef who has cooked for royalty and at the wedding of Donald Trump and second wife Marla Maples is stirring up a plan to make hospital food restaurant worthy.

Northwell Health, the New Hyde Park-based health care system, recently hired Bruno Tison to overhaul the dining experience for patients and more than 60,000 staff at 22 statewide hospitals from Riverhead to Syracuse. His mission: to teach Northwell’s army of cooks to be better chefs.

The French-born Tison, 58, spent 14 years running the kitchen at the tony Plaza Hotel in Manhattan before moving to California wine country, where he was awarded a Michelin star each year from 2009-2011 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa resort for his farm-to-table, French-influenced fare.

At Northwell, though, there will be no foie gras two ways, Cabernet braised beef poutine or chestnut souffle. Instead, Tison will work to cook healthier restaurant-quality meals without raising costs, while making kitchen staff accountable for the food they serve, company officials said.

On Tuesday, Tison was at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, training cooks to make soup from scratch instead of using powders, cans and frozen ingredients. Since he was hired in October, Tison said he has removed deep fryers from all kitchens. French fries are now baked. He has reduced canned and frozen ingredients by 80 percent and plans to ban sales of sugary beverages.

“I decided I want to cook for people who truly need better food,” Tison said.

Tison and company officials declined to disclose his salary. He serves as the assistant vice president for food services and the corporate executive chef, and has direct or indirect oversight over every food and nutrition employee in the health system.

Hiring Tison is part of a larger plan at Northwell to overhaul the dining experience, which has received failing grades in surveys, said Sven Gierlinger, the company’s chief experience officer. He said the company hopes to fill open positions with top restaurant chefs and woo culinary school students to hospitals.

Gierlinger, who has a background in the hotel industry, said he was “embarrassed” to find basics like coffee being served pre-made and reheated instead of freshly brewed.

The move to look for someone like Tison, a chef with fine dining training and skills in procurement and purchasing for multiple kitchens, began a year ago, Gierlinger said. “We can say we are going to do fresh food, but if you don’t have the skills in the kitchen, then you are not going to be successful,” he said. “[Tison] brings an outside perspective. He can bring the pride of culinary excellence to hospital food.”