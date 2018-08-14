A tucked-away Huntington space that has hosted a string of restaurants is once again vacant after its latest occupant — NY Garden Kabobs — closed recently.

Owners Oz and Laila Sidiqi ran the Afghan kebab spot for 18 months, taking over in December 2016 after another Middle Eastern restaurant, Tasty American Coo Coo, closed. From a handful of tables in the tiny dining room, guests could watch Oz Sidiqi through a glass partition as he stirred pans of basmati rice spiked with cumin and onions; fired lamb kebabs and baked naan in a steel tandoor oven.

"Laila & I had to make a very tough decision to sell the restaurant and take a break for a little time," wrote Oz Sidiqi in an email. He lamented that the closure was so sudden that the couple didn't have more time to warn or thank regular customers. "We considered them like family. We're going to miss all of them."

46 Gerard St. holds several other restaurants and food businesses, including Hush and Samurai Hibachi; the storefront where NY Garden Kabobs was, however, is tucked away in an alley between Clinton and Wall streets, bordering the municipal parking lot. Before Tasty American Coo Coo, the space held Cupcake Gourmet.