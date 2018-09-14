Oktoberfest officially begins in Munich on Sept. 22. Here are three German restaurants where you can get a head start on the festivities slated in Nassau and Suffolk.

Oak Chalet in Bellmore is a homey, friendly mainstay for German and continental dishes where you can pick bratwurst as an appetizer. Recommended: sauerbraten with red cabbage and potato dumpling; schlacht platter with bratwurst, knackwurst, and smoked pork chop; frikadelle, a veal-beef-pork meat loaf with mushroom gravy and potato pancakes; beef goulash with spaetzle; Wiener rostbraten, or sirloin streak with shoestring fried onions and French fries; marinated herring with sour cream; herring salad; smoked trout with creamed horseradish. Moderate

Oak Chalet, 1940 Bellmore Ave., Bellmore, 516-826-1700, oakchalet.net

The Village Lanterne in Lindenhurst, lighthearted and full-flavored, brings a taste of the Teutonic with classic dishes. Recommended: creamed herring salad; sauerbraten with red cabbage and gingersnap gravy; "The Bavarian" plate with sauerbraten, either Wiener schnitzel of jaegerschnitzel, and sausage; the combo of three German sausages; beef Rouladen with pickles, bacon, and onions; stuffed pork loin; veal a la Holstein, with egg, anchovies, and capers; family platter with sauerbraten, pork schnitzel, two wursts, spaetzle, red cabbage, sauerkraut, and vegetables. Moderate.

The Village Lanterne, 155 N. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, 631-225-1690, thevillagelanterne.com

Prost Grill & Garten in Garden City is devoted to sausages and beer in a bierhaus setting. Recommended: sauerbraten with red cabbage and dumplings; Bavarian hackbraten, a bacon-laced meat loaf; Wiener schnitzel with spaetzle; short-rib goulash; grilled smoked pork chops with potato pancakes and glazed carrots; the deep-fried, double-smoked-bacon-wrapped frankfurter; pork "wings" with barbecue sauce; jumbo Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese; sauerbraten cheesesteak. Moderate.

Prost Grill & Garten, 652 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-427-5215, prostgrill.com