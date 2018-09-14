Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Oak Chalet in Bellmore and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Kasseler Rippchen, smoked pork chops served with spaetzel

Kasseler Rippchen, smoked pork chops served with spaetzel at the Oak Chalet in Bellmore. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Oktoberfest officially begins in Munich on Sept. 22. Here are three German restaurants where you can get a head start on the festivities slated in Nassau and Suffolk.

Oak Chalet in Bellmore is a homey, friendly mainstay for German and continental dishes where you can pick bratwurst as an appetizer. Recommended: sauerbraten with red cabbage and potato dumpling; schlacht platter with bratwurst, knackwurst, and smoked pork chop; frikadelle, a veal-beef-pork meat loaf with mushroom gravy and potato pancakes; beef goulash with spaetzle; Wiener rostbraten, or sirloin streak with shoestring fried onions and French fries; marinated herring with sour cream; herring salad; smoked trout with creamed horseradish. Moderate

Oak Chalet, 1940 Bellmore Ave., Bellmore, 516-826-1700, oakchalet.net

The Village Lanterne in Lindenhurst, lighthearted and full-flavored, brings a taste of the Teutonic with classic dishes. Recommended: creamed herring salad; sauerbraten with red cabbage and gingersnap gravy;  "The Bavarian" plate with sauerbraten, either Wiener schnitzel of jaegerschnitzel, and sausage; the combo of three German sausages; beef Rouladen with pickles, bacon, and onions; stuffed pork loin; veal a la Holstein, with egg, anchovies, and capers; family platter with sauerbraten, pork schnitzel, two wursts, spaetzle, red cabbage, sauerkraut, and vegetables. Moderate.

The Village Lanterne, 155 N. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, 631-225-1690, thevillagelanterne.com

Prost Grill & Garten in Garden City is devoted to sausages and beer in a bierhaus setting. Recommended: sauerbraten with red cabbage and dumplings; Bavarian hackbraten, a bacon-laced meat loaf; Wiener schnitzel with spaetzle; short-rib goulash; grilled smoked pork chops with potato pancakes and glazed carrots; the deep-fried, double-smoked-bacon-wrapped frankfurter; pork "wings" with barbecue sauce; jumbo Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese; sauerbraten cheesesteak. Moderate.

Prost Grill & Garten, 652 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-427-5215, prostgrill.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

