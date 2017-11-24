The holiday season has begun in earnest, putting us in the mood for rich bites, sparkly lights, a crackling fire and a glass (or two) of cheer. Here’s are a trio of places for getting your early Festivus on.

At the cozy, retro Old Fields in Greenlawn, the fireplace blazes on cold days, holiday decorations are up and the menu is dense with comfort food, from mac-and-cheese and shrimp and grits to the whimsical Davy Gravy, a burger wedged between two grilled-cheese sandwiches. Wintry drinks laced with brown spirits abound here, such as the Alexander Fleming: Islay Scotch and ginger simple syrup served in a honey-coated snifter. $$-$$$

Old Fields, 81 Broadway, Greenlawn, 631-754-9868, of1956.com.

Is it a coincidence that Christmas, the Italian flag and margherita-style pizza all share the same palette? Possibly not. Find the latter — authentic, chewy, puffy-crusted Neapolitan pizza — at Naples Street Food in Franklin Square. Don’t let the tiny storefront fool you: Inside is a wood-burning oven manned by trained Italian pizzaiolo (pizzamaker) Gianluca Chiarolanza. His DOC pizza — crushed tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella and basil, with a few cherry tomatoes for added freshness — was chosen this year by Erica Marcus as the best pizza on Long Island. BYOB. $-$$.

Naples Street Food, 970 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square. 516-673-4630, naplesstreetfood.net.

If you follow the Instagram antics of the chefs at Bridgehampton’s Almond, you know that they ham it up in the kitchen — sometimes, literally — while turning out dishes such as Brussels sprouts “pretending to be a Caesar,” or adobo-rubbed duck breast with “sweet potato love.” Almond also has a raw bar, an entire fries menu (and another devoted to steak frites) and thoughtful, seasonal drinks such as fall sangria made with local rosés. It’s hard not to have fun here. $$$

Almond, 1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton, 631-537-5665. almondrestaurant.com.