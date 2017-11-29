One Main Restaurant & Bar, which has occupied the corner of West Main Street and Deer Park Avenue in Babylon for four years, has closed. In his one-star review, Newsday’s Peter M. Gianotti called it “a fine gathering place . . . pouring some very good local brews and generally serving the type of food that goes with them.”

The lease has been taken over by Richard Bedrosian, a partner at New York Burger Bar in Massapequa (whose Juicy Lucy won Newsday’s 2015 Burger Smackdown). Bedrosian has not finalized his plans for the space, but burgers and milk shakes look likely. No date has been set for the opening and no name has been chosen for the venue.

Earlier this year, the Village of Babylon board of trustees voted to put a partial moratorium on new bars and restaurants in the village, but that does not affect locations that previously housed a venue for drinking or dining — like this one.