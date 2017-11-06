One North, the long-awaited and most-anticipated Long Island restaurant of 2017, is slated to open in Jericho on Nov. 13 at the former site of the Maine Maid Inn.

It took three years and approval from the Town of Oyster Bay Landmarks Preservation Commission to complete One North.

Anthony Scotto, whose Long Island restaurants include three three-star steakhouses, said he was inspired by the “the open feel” and light of restaurants in Campania, the Italian region of Naples and his home town of Miseno.

Scotto is president of the restaurant, which includes space for catering. He said “I’d rather not talk numbers,” but the extensive work required to open One North was “3-to-$4 million over budget.”

One North and its Mediterranean design has permits to seat 565 diners. But it’s expected that 400 will be the number, Scotto said. There will be alfresco seating for 75 to 80. It’s a contemporary, flowing place in earth tones and high ceilings, with marble and rustic wood. There will be an open kitchen.

Diners can expect dishes such as imported burrata cheese topped with farmed sturgeon caviar from Italy; grilled Spanish octopus with white bean-and-garlic puree; pan-fried red mullet; and grilled cuttlefish with olive oil and cherry tomatoes, finished with a fresh-basil vinaigrette.

Appetizers will be in the $10 to $24 range; main courses, $32 to $59. The chef is Ron Gelish, whose Long Island resume includes the now-departed Sagamore Steakhouse in Syosset and Lemongrass in Roslyn.

A spokeswoman for Scotto said he plans to donate all proceeds from the first week of business to charity, with a minimum donation of $75,000. The organizations that will benefit are Heroes to Heroes, Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Hyde Park and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The shuttered Maine Maid Inn building, which closed in 2009, was vandalized, with heating and electrical systems stripped, as well as damaged by water, weather, and animals, leading to the conditions that required a major overhaul. “It was dilapidated ... the place was about to fall down,” Scotto said. “I saved all that I could have saved” from the Maine Maid Inn. That included reconstructing chimneys with the original bricks and using shingles on the facade similar to the those used before.

Richard G. Handler, attorney representing the East Norwich Civic Association, which spearheaded the effort to designate the inn a landmark, said that “thankfully the Scotto family ... came forward.” He said, “Without them the property could be an office building now.”

But, he added, the civic association would like to meet with Scotto representatives and the landmarks commission to discuss “attention to the historic elements” of the former inn, and to encourage acknowledgment of its history through such things as photos, plaques, and references on the menu. The association views the site as “hallowed land,” Handler said. No meeting has been set.

The inn at first was the residence of Valentine and Abigail Hicks, built in 1789. The couple were Quakers. Their name led to Hicksville. The inn also was believed to have been a station on “the underground railroad,” an abolitionist network of individuals aiding fugitive slaves from the South.

There was renovation and teardown by previous owners as recent as the 1980s before the inn was declared a landmark.

Scotto Brothers restaurants include Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville, Insignia in Smithtown, and, nearby Rare 650, the Syosset steakhouse.

One North will be open Monday to Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and on Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bar will open an hour earlier.

One North, 4 Old Jericho Tpke., Jericho, 516-605-1400, onenorthrestaurant.com