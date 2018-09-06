Nicholas Poulmentis, who earlier this year was a victor on the Food Network's "Chopped," has been named chef at the new Oniro Taverna in Woodbury.

Poulmentis, who also is executive chef at Akrotiri, a seafood restaurant in Astoria, is from the Greek island of Kythira, where he owns Cengo, a hotel and restaurant. He has studied at Le Cordon Bleu and S.T.E. Anavyssos cooking school in Greece.

Christos Spyropoulos, co-owner of Oniro Taverna, an offspring of Limani in Roslyn, said Poulmentis would be "making some additions, some changes and adjustments" to the menu at the Greek restaurant. But, he said, the restaurant would keep to its seafood-centric and Greek cuisine. He said that the opening executive chef, George Nikitopoulos, has left to pursue culinary studies.

Oniro Taverna received a 2-1/2-star rating in Newsday in June.

Poulmentis formerly was chef at Theo's, a well-received, now-closed seafood restaurant, as well as at Kellari Taverna, both in Manhattan. He twice was a guest chef at the White House during the Obama administration.

"Chopped" is a reality show in which four chefs compete with each other to prepare a three-course meal made with all the ingredients provided by the program, some unlikely and unusual. After each course, a panel of judges cuts one of the chefs from the competition. The winner receives $10,000.

Oniro Taverna, 8289 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-367-8250, onirotaverna.com