Being the public face of two restaurants finally proved too much for Tommy Tan.

Recently, he sold majority ownership of Orient Odyssey in Jericho to Sin Tang. The restaurant is listed on Newsday’s Top 10 Chinese restaurants.

Tan can now be found, exclusively, at his original restaurant, The Orient in Bethpage (est. 2002).

This is the latest chapter in the drama of Orient Odyssey, which opened in March 2015 after a lengthy construction. Less than a year later, it closed for a monthlong reboot because, Tan said, he was not happy with the performance of either the kitchen or the dining room. It reopened with an assist from veteran Chinese restaurateur Herman Woo (formerly of Sun Ming in Huntington and Kwong Ming in Wantagh).

Still, Tan said, his customers expected him to be everywhere. After more than 40 years in the restaurant business, he wanted to slow down a little. And so, he said, he sold most of the business to Tang, though he still maintains an interest and advises Tang on occasion.

Tang, who previously owned a Chinese restaurant and Chinese market in Brooklyn, said that he foresaw no major changes to Orient Odyssey under his management.

Orient Odyssey is at 511 N. Broadway, Jericho, 516-719-0021, orientodysseyny.com. The Orient is at 623 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage, 516- 822-1010, theorientny.com.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.