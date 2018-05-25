There's a new rosé to sip this season, with a name meant to evoke the Hamptons lifestyle.

The 2017 Out East Rosé is the latest entry in the competition to bottle both wine and an image of sunny days at the pool and the shore.

It joins Diving into Hamptons Water, backed by rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse, as this year's new drink to keep you in the pink.

New York State, and specifically the East End of Long Island, is prime territory for consumption of these wines. Sales of rosé wines, particularly those from Provence in France, have skyrocketed in the last decade.

Out East is a Cotes de Provence rosé made with grenache and cinsault grapes at an estate in Monfort-sur-Argens. As with other rosés from Provence, the crisp wine, with notes of peach, is served chilled. These roses are versatile, enjoyed as sippers and with a variety of seafood and lighter meat dishes.

A bottle of the 2017 Out East sells for about $25, at the same price point of Diving into Hamptons Water, and the very popular Summer in a Bottle Rosé, produced by Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack.