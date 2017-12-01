TODAY'S PAPER
Mamma Lombardi’s in Holbrook and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Penne arrabbiata with hot red pepper at Mamma

Penne arrabbiata with hot red pepper at Mamma Lombardi's in Holbrook. Photo Credit: Benjamin Petit

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com
The holidays are here and so are the parties and gatherings that go with them. Here are three recommended restaurants, especially if you’re celebrating with a larger group.

The Palm Court at The Carltun complex in Eisenhower Park is suitably stylish for brunch, lunch and dinner. Recommended: tuna crudo; shrimp cocktail; seafood salad; beet-and-goat cheese tower; black sea bass with bay scallops; duck with lingonberry sauce; grilled Berkshire pork chop; rack of lamb; steaks. $$$

The Palm Court, 1899 Hempstead Tpke. (Eisenhower Park), East Meadow, 516-542-0700 and press 1, thecarltun.com

Cafe Testarossa smoothly zooms along with Italian and New American fare. Recommended: grilled octopus with chickpeas and crushed tomatoes; stuffed artichoke; crab-and-shrimp cakes; meatball sliders; paccheri pasta with pork; mezzi rigatoni Bolognese; linguine with clams, basil, and Calabrian peppers; grilled sirloin; rack of lamb. $$-$$$

Cafe Testarossa, 499 Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 516-364-8877, cafetestarossa.com

Mamma Lombardi’s in Holbrook is a favorite for Italian-American specialties, generously portioned. Recommended: hot and cold antipasti; pasta piselli; perciatelli with eggplant; linguine puttanesca; penne arrabbiata; pork chops with vinegar peppers; chicken and sausage campagnola; rib-eye steak pizzaiola; fritto misto. $$-$$$

Mamma Lombardi’s, 400 Furrows Rd., Holbrook, 631-737-0774, mammalombardis.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

