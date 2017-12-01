The holidays are here and so are the parties and gatherings that go with them. Here are three recommended restaurants, especially if you’re celebrating with a larger group.

The Palm Court at The Carltun complex in Eisenhower Park is suitably stylish for brunch, lunch and dinner. Recommended: tuna crudo; shrimp cocktail; seafood salad; beet-and-goat cheese tower; black sea bass with bay scallops; duck with lingonberry sauce; grilled Berkshire pork chop; rack of lamb; steaks. $$$

The Palm Court, 1899 Hempstead Tpke. (Eisenhower Park), East Meadow, 516-542-0700 and press 1, thecarltun.com

Cafe Testarossa smoothly zooms along with Italian and New American fare. Recommended: grilled octopus with chickpeas and crushed tomatoes; stuffed artichoke; crab-and-shrimp cakes; meatball sliders; paccheri pasta with pork; mezzi rigatoni Bolognese; linguine with clams, basil, and Calabrian peppers; grilled sirloin; rack of lamb. $$-$$$

Cafe Testarossa, 499 Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 516-364-8877, cafetestarossa.com

Mamma Lombardi’s in Holbrook is a favorite for Italian-American specialties, generously portioned. Recommended: hot and cold antipasti; pasta piselli; perciatelli with eggplant; linguine puttanesca; penne arrabbiata; pork chops with vinegar peppers; chicken and sausage campagnola; rib-eye steak pizzaiola; fritto misto. $$-$$$

Mamma Lombardi’s, 400 Furrows Rd., Holbrook, 631-737-0774, mammalombardis.com