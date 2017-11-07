Veterans and active members of the military will be treated to a free breakfast sandwich at participating Panera Bread locations on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

There are more than 30 branches of Panera Bread on Long Island that are owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, which is offering the sandwiches.

“We are so proud to serve these brave men and women and show our appreciation for their service and dedication on Veterans Day,” Greg George, a vice president of Doherty Enterprises said in a statement.

The sandwich choices include a bacon, egg and Vermont white Cheddar sandwich on ciabatta bread; a Mediterranean egg white sandwich with Cheddar, tomato sofrito, fresh spinach, and nut-free basil pesto, also on ciabatta; and a ham, egg, and Cheddar sandwich with whole grain bread. Guests must show proof of military service.

These sandwiches will be available until 10 a.m. on Veterans Day.

For members of the military unable to redeem their free sandwich, Panera Bread will provide a coupon for a free pastry on their next visit.