There’s a slice of good news on the kosher-style deli front: Pastrami Plus, the little delicatessen in East Meadow known for its warm, peppery pastrami and multi-flavor knishes, is expanding to a new location down the pike in Franklin Square.

Sal Gawish, an immigrant from Egypt who learned the business at Grabstein’s in Canarsie, Brooklyn, and also worked at Bellmore’s now-defunct Bellcrest kosher deli, opened the East Meadow store in 2003. Gawish said he’s expanding to Franklin Square because he says “the neighborhood over there doesn’t have anything like this.”

Gawish says the new location will have a soft opening with a limited menu in early October. The new restaurant has table space for about 20 people and a menu similar to East Meadow’s restaurant, he says.

At first, Gawish says, the Franklin Square restaurant will serve “sandwiches, knishes and soups, but we won’t go crazy with the entrees in the beginning.”

And of course there will be the pastrami Gawish describes as “tender and juicy, like bringing Brooklyn to Long Island.”

2568 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-644-2644; 916 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square.