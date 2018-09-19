Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Pastrami Plus to open second Long Island location, in Franklin Square

A pastrami sandwich served with pickles and cole

A pastrami sandwich served with pickles and cole slaw at Pastrami Plus, a kosher-style deli opening in Franklin Square.  Photo Credit: Agaton Strom

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

There’s a slice of good news on the kosher-style deli front: Pastrami Plus, the little delicatessen in East Meadow known for its warm, peppery pastrami and multi-flavor knishes, is expanding to a new location down the pike in Franklin Square.

Sal Gawish, an immigrant from Egypt who learned the business at Grabstein’s in Canarsie, Brooklyn, and also worked at Bellmore’s now-defunct Bellcrest kosher deli, opened the East Meadow store in 2003. Gawish said he’s expanding to Franklin Square because he says “the neighborhood over there doesn’t have anything like this.”

Gawish says the new location will have a soft opening with a limited menu in early October. The new restaurant has table space for about 20 people and a menu similar to East Meadow’s restaurant, he says.

At first, Gawish says, the Franklin Square restaurant will serve “sandwiches, knishes and soups, but we won’t go crazy with the entrees in the beginning.”

And of course there will be the pastrami Gawish describes as “tender and juicy, like bringing Brooklyn to Long Island.”

2568 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-644-2644; 916 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square.

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Latest reviews

A dish of house-made pappardelle with an earthy Italian eatery offers huge portions of classic fare
Polpette di zucchini, zucchini "meatballs," are served in Italian spot showcases inventive menu, veteran pizza maker
Butter-poached lobster with caramelized fennel and corn-and-tomato risotto Top LI chef earns 3 stars with new seafood spot
Mamoun's Falafel, a venerated eatery in Manhattan's Greenwich LI location of famous NYC eatery offers polished fast food
Executive chef Allison Fasano of Harleys American Grille LI's only female-led steakhouse earns 3 stars
Grandma's pierogi comes topped with crispy fried onions, Family-run eatery offers casual menu with wide appeal 