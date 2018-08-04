TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Italian restaurant Patrizia's opens second location, in Massapequa Park

Grilled baby octopus, a popular dish, is garnished

Grilled baby octopus, a popular dish, is garnished with cherry tomatoes at Patrizia's in Hicksville Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Patrizia's, which specializes in Italian and Italian-American fare in a festive dining room with napkin-waving patrons, has opened a branch in Massapequa.

It's the second local Patrizia's. Another is open in Hicksville. A third is expected to open in Hauppauge later this year.

Dinner appetizers are $10.95 to $15; pastas, $16 to $18; main courses, $17 to $26. Lunch dishes are $7.95 to $14.

Patrizia's also offers a  fixed-price, family-style  dinner for $50 that takes in seven appetizers, housemade pasta, two main courses, dessert and coffee. When those tables are full, you are bound to hear lots of singing and see napkins waving. 

The menu in Massapequa Park mirrors the one in Hicksville, and at other locations in Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island and New Jersey.

Typical favorites include rice balls with ground beef and mozzarella; eggplant rollatini; linguine with clam sauce; lasagna with veal ragu; sole oreganata; manicotti; and on Sunday, "traditional meat gravy" with braciole, meatballs, sausages and pasta. Pizzas, baked sandwiches and parmigianas, grilled lamb chops, rib-eye steak and pork chop with vinegar peppers.

Patrizia's in Massapequa Park is open Tuesday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. It's closed on Monday.

Patrizia's, 4913 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, 516-218-8400; 1040 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-932-1600, patrizias.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Latest reviews

A 2-pound steamed lobster served with butter sauce Veteran waterfront restaurant earns 3.5 stars
Chicken dum biryani, a world-famous Hyderabadi rice dish, Indian eatery rewards repeat visitors
"Hawaiian" tacos are filled with pork carnitas and Food truck owner, chef join forces for colorful taco spot
Housemade gnocchi in a fontina cheese sauce with Chef continues to impress at lakeside eatery
Nashville Hot Chicken, a spicy drumstick and thigh Fried chicken spot favors style over substance
Salade Nicoise is enriched with a generous cut Stylish French eatery with Hamptons flair arrives on LI