Patrizia's, which specializes in Italian and Italian-American fare in a festive dining room with napkin-waving patrons, has opened a branch in Massapequa.

It's the second local Patrizia's. Another is open in Hicksville. A third is expected to open in Hauppauge later this year.

Dinner appetizers are $10.95 to $15; pastas, $16 to $18; main courses, $17 to $26. Lunch dishes are $7.95 to $14.

Patrizia's also offers a fixed-price, family-style dinner for $50 that takes in seven appetizers, housemade pasta, two main courses, dessert and coffee. When those tables are full, you are bound to hear lots of singing and see napkins waving.

The menu in Massapequa Park mirrors the one in Hicksville, and at other locations in Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island and New Jersey.

Typical favorites include rice balls with ground beef and mozzarella; eggplant rollatini; linguine with clam sauce; lasagna with veal ragu; sole oreganata; manicotti; and on Sunday, "traditional meat gravy" with braciole, meatballs, sausages and pasta. Pizzas, baked sandwiches and parmigianas, grilled lamb chops, rib-eye steak and pork chop with vinegar peppers.

Patrizia's in Massapequa Park is open Tuesday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. It's closed on Monday.

Patrizia's, 4913 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, 516-218-8400; 1040 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-932-1600, patrizias.com