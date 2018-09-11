Paul Drum, known as the unofficial mayor of Greenport, will host his fifth annual pirate- and mermaid-themed breakfast on Sept. 23 at his family’s restaurant, Front Street Station.

Proceeds will be used for free summer programs for children.

“This is our fourth year of programs,” said Drum’s mother, Sharon Sailor. Drum, 33, has Down syndrome, and until this year he had joined forces with the East End Seaport Foundation Museum to fund the programs.

Sailor said this year the Paul Drum Life Experience Project was established as a nonprofit organization, and will now operate on its own and offer a larger variety of programs for children with a wide range of interests.

“When the museum was involved, the programs and any scholarships had to relate to something nautical,” she said. “We grew a little bit and wanted to do more than the nautical themes.” This summer, the project introduced kids to topics such as being a police detective and organic gardening.

Previously scholarships were only given out for lifeguard instruction but now those can be expanded to “regular college” scholarships, she added.

Sailor said children from ages 7 to 12 can sign up for the summer programs, and they are welcome from anywhere on Long Island, not just Greenport. Eight summer sessions are held once a week during July and August with about 20 kids participating.

The breakfast, held every year during Greenport’s Maritime Festival weekend, has grown over the years. Sailor said it started out with about 30 attendees and that this year more than 100 people are expected. On the menu will be eggs, orange juice, French toast, pancakes and fresh berries.

As in previous years, there will be pirates to enjoy breakfast with, and sea shanties sung by Greenport's own The Two Daves. There will also be a special appearance by some mermaids, "with tails instead of legs and everything," Sailor said. "I think they’re going to have to be carried in."

Local politicians will again make Drum an honorary county executive for the day and award him an official proclamation.

“Paul has quite the resume,” his mother quipped.

The breakfast will be held at Front Street Station at 212 Front St. in Greenport from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at pauldrumlifeexperienceproject.org or by calling the restaurant at 631-333-2050.