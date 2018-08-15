Oyster Bay has lost its Pearl.

The Pearl of Oyster Bay, an Indian-fusion restaurant that arrived in 2016, has closed.

It was situated at the address long known for the Mill River Inn. Recent residents also included J. Michaels Tuscan Steakhouse and Serata.

The Pearl's fare brought together Indian, Italian and American cuisines. The menu was highlighted by samosas, mulligatawny soup, tandoori chicken, a mixed grill featuring lamb chops and seekh kebab, marinated and fried cauliflower, and crisp chicken Caprese, stuffed with spinach, served on orzo and capped with almond sauce.

The Pearl of Oyster Bay was at 160 Mill River Rd.