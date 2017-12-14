TODAY'S PAPER
Pete the Greek opens in Old Bethpage

Spinach pie at Pete The Greek.

Spinach pie at Pete The Greek. Photo Credit: Pete The Greek

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
With wind chills dipping, a trip to the Greek islands might sound dreamy. If you can’t quite swing it, however, you can at least find some of the islands’ dishes at a recently opened Nassau County eatery.

Pete The Greek opened in an Old Bethpage strip mall recently, in the space where Piled High Eatery used to be, bringing with it Hellenic staples such as gyros, horiatiki salad and pastichio.

It’s the newest venture for owner Pete Georgatos, who also runs a handful of other food businesses in New York City, said Pete The Greek general manager John Dimitratos.

The spot has 18 seats, a takeout counter and rustic-modern touches intended to create a “Downtown-Brooklyn-meets-Park-Slope,” vibe, said Dimitratos.

The menu cinches together Greek classics such as souvlaki and gyros ($7.95 or $12.95 for a platter), Greek-style salads ($8.95-$12.95) and spinach pie ($5.95). Among the more unusual menu items are pork gyros, a lentil soup called fakes ($3.95 to $5.95) and honey-covered fried dough balls called loukomades ($3.95).

Pete The Greek is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., except Sundays, when it is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pete The Greek, 728 Old Bethpage Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-387-4976, petethegreekny.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

