Steven Del Lima cooked at some of Long Island’s most notable restaurants before decamping, in 2014, to open White Oak Oyster Bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen. Now he’s back, and has taken over the kitchen at Piccolo Mondo in Huntington.

Before he left for Hell’s Kitchen, Del Lima ran the kitchens at Perfecto Mundo Latin Fusion Bistro in Commack and the Huntington restaurants Vitae, Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse and Wild Fin. He also did executive chef stints at the Singh restaurants Chow Down Diner in Bethpage and CoolFish in Syosset.

Roland Mizaku opened Piccolo Mondo with partner Tony Dushaj (who left shortly thereafter) in 2005, and it has proved to be one of Huntington’s most dependable Italian restaurants. Del Lima said his goal is to bring some flash and flair, adding both authentic Italian and New American influences to the menu.

Among his new dishes: flatbread topped with speck (smoked prosciutto), arugula, whipped ricotta, Fontina and fig preserves; braised short-rib meatballs with Gorgonzola-polenta cakes and horseradish gremolata; lobster-filled ravioli with shrimp-asparagus-leek ragout and frizzled leeks; seared diver scallops “saltimbocca” with crab-corn risotto and veal jus; 16-ounce Parmesan-crusted veal chop with puttanesca orzo, tomato fondue and fresh mozzarella. Starters range from $11 to $16; mains, from $22 to $42.

Piccolo Mondo is at 1870 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, 631-462-0718, piccolomondoli.com