And now, Pie Shoppe 2.0.

When the pastry specialist opened on Hicksville’s Village Green in 2016, it represented more than a year of planning and construction from owner Spiro Kitovas. A builder by trade, he lavished the spacious shop with a retro-chic design and, for the menu, consulted Robert Ellinger, the much-decorated pastry chef whose bakery, Baked to Perfection, graced Port Washington from 1986 to 2015.

But foot traffic was minimal at the out-of-the-way location, and so Kitovas decided to pack up and move the business about two miles north, to Broadway Commons mall, in the spot (formerly Noodles & Company) across from Panera just inside the main entrance.

It’s another big, bright space — a wall of windows looks out onto the parking lot — with a vast selection of pies and other confections. Pies (fruit, cream, mud, Key lime, s’mores, whoopie and more) are center stage, with a strong assist from cheesecakes, bread puddings, Linzer tortes and éclairs. Most of the confections on display are designed for one or two diners and are priced around $7; larger pies available on request.

Hot coffee (both pulled and brewed) is from Counter Culture; cold and nitro brews are from LI’s own Sail Away Coffee Co.

Off the main dining area is an event space and The Pie Shoppe will soon be relaunching its trivia night. (Check the Facebook page for details.) Also in the offing: hot breakfast and weekly Greek and Mediterranean specials.

The Pie Shoppe is in Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-828-5300, thepieshoppe.net.