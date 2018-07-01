TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Morning
82° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

The Pie Shoppe reopens in Hicksville

Key lime pie is one of the specialties

Key lime pie is one of the specialties at The Pie Shoppe in Broadway Commons mall in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
Print

And now, Pie Shoppe 2.0.

When the pastry specialist opened on Hicksville’s Village Green in 2016, it represented more than a year of planning and construction from owner Spiro Kitovas. A builder by trade, he lavished the spacious shop with a retro-chic design and, for the menu, consulted Robert Ellinger, the much-decorated pastry chef whose bakery, Baked to Perfection, graced Port Washington from 1986 to 2015.

But foot traffic was minimal at the out-of-the-way location, and so Kitovas decided to pack up and move the business about two miles north, to Broadway Commons mall, in the spot (formerly Noodles & Company) across from Panera just inside the main entrance.

It’s another big, bright space — a wall of windows looks out onto the parking lot — with a vast selection of pies and other confections. Pies (fruit, cream, mud, Key lime, s’mores, whoopie and more) are center stage, with a strong assist from cheesecakes, bread puddings, Linzer tortes and éclairs. Most of the confections on display are designed for one or two diners and are priced around $7; larger pies available on request.

Hot coffee (both pulled and brewed) is from Counter Culture; cold and nitro brews are from LI’s own Sail Away Coffee Co.

Off the main dining area is an event space and The Pie Shoppe will soon be relaunching its trivia night. (Check the Facebook page for details.) Also in the offing: hot breakfast and weekly Greek and Mediterranean specials.

The Pie Shoppe is in Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-828-5300, thepieshoppe.net.

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Garides kataifi, jumbo shrimp wrapped in shredded phyllo, Offspring of top seafood spot is less costly, less formal
A mezzo metro (half-meter) of pizza fumé, a Italian spot serving pizza by the meter is compelling, uneven
Pan-seared Alaskan halibut swims in with grilled local Italian eatery earns 3 stars with new chef
The "smokehouse mac & cheese lasagna," at Dang Endearing new eatery serves over-the-top BBQ
The lobster salad roll, with lemony mayo, Seafood spot is a contemporary take on a New England fish house
The MB Ramen is chef Marc Bynum's play At new eatery, top LI chef offers his twist on ramen