The royal wedding-inspired cocktail you have to try
It’s almost that time. On Saturday morning, we can watch Meghan Markle say “yes” to the dress (and Prince Harry) and become a princess.
For a few weeks, my inbox has been pinged with PR ideas for a royal wedding cocktail. I noticed a theme to many of those drinks: Gin, or rosé Champagne, or both — pretty pink cocktails to mirror the roses and peonies that might fill St George’s Chapel.
So, as a former British barmaid, I came up with my own.
I considered the elderflower-based liqueur St-Germain to match the royal lemon-elderflower wedding cake. For me, though, toasting the Brits boils down to one of two things: A pint of ale, or the brick-hued liqueur with a smooth-spicy personality, Pimm’s.
Pimm’s has been around since at least 1840, when Queen Victoria occupied the throne and a guy named James Pimm began pouring it as a digestive in his London oyster bar. His first blend, Pimm’s No. 1, is basically gin blended with citrus and botanicals, and its recipe has always remained a secret. Pimm’s went on to roll out Pimm’s No. 2, No. 3 and so on, each with different bases (brandy, Scotch etc.) But it’s Pimm’s No. 1 that has endured.
The classic Pimm’s drink is a Pimm’s No. 1 Cup, essentially Pimm’s and sparkling lemonade (a U.K. bar staple) garnished with mint and cucumber. However, I love Pimm’s with ginger beer and a twist of lime, kind of a Pimm’s mule. And because Pimm’s is only 50 proof, it’s light enough to be a breakfast cocktail. Because, you know, the royal nuptials start at 7 a.m. our time.
(Pimm’s is easy enough to find, will set you back around $22, and is a keeper for summer drinking).
NEWSDAY’S ROYAL WAKEY WAKEY
Ice
2 ounces Pimm’s
Ginger beer
Half a lime
Sprig of mint and ribbon of cucumber
Fill a tumbler or Collins glass with ice. Pour in Pimm’s and ginger beer, and stir. Spritz over with lime juice and garnish with mint and cucumber.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.